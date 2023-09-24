Advertise With Us

Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

