Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a car crash on Lansing Road Saturday morning.

On Sept. 23, at 10 a.m., Eaton County Sheriff Deputies responded to a crash near Kinsel Highway in the area of Eaton Township. When they arrived they found a Kia Soul and a Ford Taurus that collided with each other while going north and southbound on Lansing Road.

Two people in the Kia Soul, 87-year-old William McGuirt and 84-year-old Barbara McGuirt, both died in the hospital.

They were both from Charlotte, said police.

Meanwhile, two passengers of the Ford Taurus were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing for the deadly crash.

Officials stated neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

