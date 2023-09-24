Advertise With Us

VIDEO: Surprise marraige proposal at Michigan State University

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A couple’s homecoming weekend at Michigan State University (MSU) got a whole lot special as they are now engaged to be married.

On Sunday morning, Sept. 24, the groom-to-be Joey Lucas mapped out his route and created a plan to surprise the bride-to-be Sydney Borowiak. Both are electrical engineering majors and graduated in 2019.

Friends and family hid out in the Engineering Building’s courtyard.

Caption

The video above is from communications at MSU.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 Highlights and Scores
UAW Local 12 members at the Toledo Assembly Complex picket during the UAW strike in September...
Michigan drivers could be impacted by UAW strike
VIDEO: 2 caught allegedly pointing lasers at aircraft near Detroit
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Lansing community shows support for striking UAW workers
Lansing community shows support for striking UAW workers
A couple’s homecoming weekend at Michigan State University (MSU) got a whole lot special as...
Surprise marraige proposal at Michigan State University
Surprise marraige proposal at Michigan State University
Surprise marraige proposal at Michigan State University
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car