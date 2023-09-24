VIDEO: Surprise marraige proposal at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A couple’s homecoming weekend at Michigan State University (MSU) got a whole lot special as they are now engaged to be married.

On Sunday morning, Sept. 24, the groom-to-be Joey Lucas mapped out his route and created a plan to surprise the bride-to-be Sydney Borowiak. Both are electrical engineering majors and graduated in 2019.

Friends and family hid out in the Engineering Building’s courtyard.

The video above is from communications at MSU.

