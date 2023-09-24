Advertise With Us

New Civil War exhibit makes its way to Charlotte

“It’s about the men that sacrificed large portions of their life”
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A new Civil War exhibit opened up at the Courthouse Square Museum in Charlotte.

Sons of Union Veterans and the 14th Michigan Sons of Veterans Reserve attended the opening ceremony on Saturday.

The exhibit includes 150 photographs of men from the 6th infantry.

Rod Weaver said, “It’s about the men who sacrificed large portions of their life they were killed, either by disease or in battle or wounds during the Civil War. Michigan 6th Infantry, spent most of their time in Louisiana, primarily around Baton Rouge and Fort Hudson, and those were their two major battles. Our exhibit features some details about the Battle of Baton Rouge.”

Weaver said the exhibit helps give people an appreciation for being an American and the sacrifices the Civil War soldiers gave.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stellantis, GM respond after UAW expands strikes to parts redistribution centers
Schools Rule: Grand Ledge High School choir gets lifetime opportunity
Schools Rule: Grand Ledge High School choir gets lifetime opportunity
Watch the full MSU Homecoming Parade
Watch the full MSU Homecoming Parade
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 Highlights and Scores

Latest News

Lansing community shows support for striking UAW workers
Nice weather will continue Sunday but some rain is in the forecast next week.
Nice weather continues for the rest of the weekend
VIDEO: 2 caught allegedly pointing lasers at aircraft near Detroit
Two people caught by police using laser pointer on an aircraft near Detroit
MSP reminds people to not point lasers at aircraft