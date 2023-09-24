Advertise With Us

Hispanic Heritage Weekend enters day 2 in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a celebration of Hispanic heritage in downtown Lansing on Saturday day two of the 517 Hispanic Heritage Weekend.

Festival organizers said Saturday was the big day with South Washington Square, from Michigan to Washington Street being shut down for vendors to pop up with food and a lineup of performances.

There was even a kid’s zone.

With all of that happening on day two, event creative director Desko Martin told News 10 what to expect while enjoying the festival.

“The biggest way is through food and through music,” said Martin. “We have Puerto Rican restaurants, we have Peruvian, we have Mexican, we have Puerto Rican cuisines, we have Cuban cuisine, and we also have all those, uh, music genres represented in the music that’s playing all today.”

Sunday’s festival will start at 6 p.m. for Latin Jazz Night.

