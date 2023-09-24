First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rainfall is running close to an inch below average for the month of September across Mid-Michigan. We do have the chance to lower our rainfall deficit in this final week of September. On and off chances of rain are expected today through Thursday.

A slow moving area of low pressure to our northwest will bring the chance of rain our way this week. Today we see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A small chance does exists for a few sprinkles of rain popping up across the area this afternoon. Any rainfall today will be light and many areas will stay dry. A few widely scattered showers are possible tonight. As the slow moving storm creeps closer to the area the chance of measurable rainfall will go up for Tuesday and Wednesday. We even have a small chance of seeing a stray thunderstorm in the area. A few showers hold on for Thursday before some sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures today climb today are expected to be in the low 70s. Lows tonight drop back to the upper 50s. With clouds and showers Tuesday through Thursday high temperatures top out in the 60s. With the return of some sunshine high temperatures are expected to be in the 70s Friday into the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 25, 2023

Average High: 70º Average Low 48º

Lansing Record High: 92° 2017

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1863

Jackson Record High: 91º 2017

Jackson Record Low: 31º 1991

