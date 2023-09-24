Advertise With Us

Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car

(WILX Staff)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer fell from a suspect’s car Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

At 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was conducting a traffic stop when officials said an altercation occurred. The suspect did get back into his car while the trooper attempted to arrest him.

MSP said on the social media platform ‘X’ that the suspect then took off at a high speed with the officer hanging out of the driver-side window. The trooper was taken 3/4 mile before falling out of the speeding car.

The suspect fled the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

The incident happened near the area of Cooper, High, and Elm Streets.

Meanwhile, state police are asking for public assistance in trying to locate a missing body camera that fell off the trooper during the altercation.

