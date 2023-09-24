Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer fell from a suspect’s car Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

At 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was conducting a traffic stop when officials said an altercation occurred. The suspect did get back into his car while the trooper attempted to arrest him.

MSP said on the social media platform ‘X’ that the suspect then took off at a high speed with the officer hanging out of the driver-side window. The trooper was taken 3/4 mile before falling out of the speeding car.

The suspect fled the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

The incident happened near the area of Cooper, High, and Elm Streets.

Meanwhile, state police are asking for public assistance in trying to locate a missing body camera that fell off the trooper during the altercation.

Today, 9:00a, Summit Twp, Jackson County, Trooper out of Jackson on a traffic stop upon contacting the driver/suspect an altercation occurred and the suspect was able to get back in his vehicle while trooper attempting to take the suspect into custody. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/6fsVfj8JRu — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 24, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.