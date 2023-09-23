VIDEO: 2 caught allegedly pointing lasers at aircraft near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - One person was caught and arrested by police after pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft.

Michigan State Police (MSP) on the social media platform ‘X’, posted a video of two juveniles on the ground in Dearborn pointing a green laser pointer at an aircraft.

“Hey, we’re getting lasered on Calhoun Street, near Morrow,” one person said in the video.

In the video, two people can be seen near a house standing next to each other. The camera gets blinded by the laser pointer throughout the video.

Eventually, police showed up, arrested one of the juveniles, and confiscated the laser pointer.

The video then said the juvenile was released to his parents and a report was sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Online, MSP reminded people that it is illegal in Michigan and federally to point a laser at an aircraft.

