Michigan drivers could be impacted by UAW strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The UAW expanding its strike is sure to expand the ripple effect from this nationwide work stoppage.

“So today at noon eastern time, all of the parts distribution facilities at General Motors and Stellantis are being called to stand up and strike.”

On Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain announced the Lansing Redistribution Center’s strike. A facility that supplies car parts to auto shops across the Midwest.

Two Lansing car repair shops, Liskey’s Auto and Truck Service and Jerry’s Auto Shop, about a potential parts shortage. Both said they are mainly concerned for their customers.

“If we can’t get the part, you’re stuck waiting,” said Jerry Carpenter, Liskey’s Auto and Truck Service Owner

Jerry’s Auto Shop Owner, Chris Luoma said the strike could cause “longer wait times for customers.”

Luoma said a parts shortage would stretch out the repair process. “Customers that drop their vehicles off for service can expect to possibly drop a car off, have us diagnose it, have to bring the car back at a later time when we get parts available to fix a vehicle.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic helped prepare the shop for future shortages.

“We’ve kind of come up with some programs and procedures to maneuver around this. COVID has actually been kind of a blessing in disguise when it comes down to shutdowns to help us figure out how to get around these issues.”

Carpenter said he gets parts from Shaheen Chevrolet. With parts distribution facilities striking, he’s now worried they could face more supply chain issues.

“We’re finally getting back to kind of a normal where, if we need parts, we can get access to them. But there is that looming fear.”

A fear that car parts will be harder to get, impacting repair shops and the drivers they serve.

