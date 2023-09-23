Lansing businesses prepare for economic impact of UAW strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As autoworkers continue to strike for better wages and benefits, Lansing area businesses are preparing for what impact it might have on them.

Dozens of autoworkers walked off the job Friday to form a picket line at the General Motors Lansing Redistribution Center, just down the street from Westgate Tavern and Grill. Though not the first strike Westgate has been through, owner Bob Fata and his staff are wondering if a strike in their own backyard means more empty chairs, and less food and drinks being served.

“It usually starts off that people are kind of excited about not having to work,” Fata said. “But then after a few weeks it really starts to sink home, and kind of slows down a little bit, we see a few less people.”

When Westgate first opened its doors in the 1970s, Fata said it catered mostly to General Motors employees. Over time, their tables began to fill up with the mechanics, truck drivers and other workers whose wallets could still be thinned by the strike, without ever hitting the picket line.

Lansing Regional Commerce President and CEO Tim Daman said, less than 24 hours into the recent strike, it’s difficult to predict what kind of hit local businesses will take. But he said it’s an opportunity to remind people the importance of shopping and dining locally.

“I think sometimes we lose sight of that indirect impact on some of those businesses who are not in the auto industry but are reliant upon that,” he said.

No matter how long the strike lasts, Fata said things at Westgate Tavern will still stay open for business.

“We’ll just keep plugging away,” he said. “We’ve been through it all at this point.”

