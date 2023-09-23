Advertise With Us

Lansing businesses prepare for economic impact of UAW strike

By Riley Connell
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As autoworkers continue to strike for better wages and benefits, Lansing area businesses are preparing for what impact it might have on them.

Dozens of autoworkers walked off the job Friday to form a picket line at the General Motors Lansing Redistribution Center, just down the street from Westgate Tavern and Grill. Though not the first strike Westgate has been through, owner Bob Fata and his staff are wondering if a strike in their own backyard means more empty chairs, and less food and drinks being served.

“It usually starts off that people are kind of excited about not having to work,” Fata said. “But then after a few weeks it really starts to sink home, and kind of slows down a little bit, we see a few less people.”

When Westgate first opened its doors in the 1970s, Fata said it catered mostly to General Motors employees. Over time, their tables began to fill up with the mechanics, truck drivers and other workers whose wallets could still be thinned by the strike, without ever hitting the picket line.

Lansing Regional Commerce President and CEO Tim Daman said, less than 24 hours into the recent strike, it’s difficult to predict what kind of hit local businesses will take. But he said it’s an opportunity to remind people the importance of shopping and dining locally.

“I think sometimes we lose sight of that indirect impact on some of those businesses who are not in the auto industry but are reliant upon that,” he said.

No matter how long the strike lasts, Fata said things at Westgate Tavern will still stay open for business.

“We’ll just keep plugging away,” he said. “We’ve been through it all at this point.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
MSP arrests Ohio felon for carrying a gun during traffic stop
Michigan State Police seize gun from Ohio felon in Jackson County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mother charged in death of Howell 2-year-old
Stellantis, GM respond after UAW expands strikes to parts redistribution centers
Tragedy leads to unique roundabout in Jackson County
Tragedy leads to unique roundabout in Jackson County

Latest News

Another industrial site wants to move to Eagle Township with a tax reduction. People who live...
Eagle Township residents say ‘no’ to another proposed industrial site
1969 Spartan Mascot reunites with his Sparty
1969 Spartan Mascot reunites with his Sparty
UAW Local 12 members at the Toledo Assembly Complex picket during the UAW strike in September...
Michigan drivers could be impacted by UAW strike
What the Tech? The newest Alexa updates makes device more ‘human’