LAFCU to provide special programs to assist UAW workers on strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan credit union is offering strike loans during the UAW strike against the big three automakers.

LAFCU stated on Saturday, that they are offering specialized strike loans and other forms of financial assistance in the wake of the recent UAW strike. As part of their ‘Here to Help’ program, it could help people navigate through the strike period with stability.

The assistance includes the following:

LAFCU particular strike loans – Up to $4,000 for 36 months at 8.99% APR

Debt consolidation

Refinancing options

Free credit counseling

“LAFCU is committed to supporting its members during times of financial uncertainty,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer and chief diversity officer. “Our very foundation is forged from the autoworkers, and we will be there for our members through this difficult time.”

LAFCU is a credit union that was founded in 1936 by employees of Oldsmobile.

Those interested in learning more can visit LAFCU’s website for their ‘Here to Help’ program.

