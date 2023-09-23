Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 5 of the high school football season is done as News 10 Sports had cameras at nine mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included a clash of unbeatens in the CAAC-Red out in Mason.
Game of the Week: Mason 35, Haslett 20
Final: Grand Ledge 21, Lansing Everett 12
Final: DeWitt 45, Holt 7
Final: Portland 52, Lansing Catholic 14
Final: Lansing Sexton 42, Lakewood 7
Final: Williamston 56, Fowlerville 32
Final: Fowler 51, Dansville 0
Final: Parma Western 47, Jackson Northwest 6
Final: Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 14
Other area scores:
Perry 57, Flint Northwestern 0
Bath 22, Stockbridge 14
East Lansing 35, Grand Blanc 7
Napoleon 35, Grass Lake 26
Hanover-Horton 44, Homer 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Dearborn Divine Child 7 (Herb Brogan’s 400th career victory)
Saranac 28, Laingsburg 20
Waverly 50, Okemos 0
Manchester 55, Leslie 12
Olivet 33, Eaton Rapids 6
Springport 34, Reading 16
St Johns 48, Lansing Eastern 6
Morrice 36, Fulton 14
