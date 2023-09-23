Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 5 of the high school football season is done as News 10 Sports had cameras at nine mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included a clash of unbeatens in the CAAC-Red out in Mason.

Game of the Week: Mason 35, Haslett 20

Mason handles Haslett to stay perfect, grab hold of CAAC-Red

Final: Grand Ledge 21, Lansing Everett 12

Grand Ledge controls Lansing Everett, remains unbeaten

Final: DeWitt 45, Holt 7

DeWitt ends losing skid, throttles Holt on road

Final: Portland 52, Lansing Catholic 14

Portland remains undefeated, smothers Lansing Catholic

Final: Lansing Sexton 42, Lakewood 7

Lansing Sexton stays perfect, trounces Lakewood on the road

Final: Williamston 56, Fowlerville 32

Williamston handles Fowlerville at home to move to 3-2

Final: Fowler 51, Dansville 0

Fowler stays perfect, blanks Dansville on the road

Final: Parma Western 47, Jackson Northwest 6

Parma Western remains perfect, cruises past Jackson Northwest

Final: Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 14

Michigan Center wins fourth straight, dominates East Jackson

Other area scores:

Perry 57, Flint Northwestern 0

Bath 22, Stockbridge 14

East Lansing 35, Grand Blanc 7

Napoleon 35, Grass Lake 26

Hanover-Horton 44, Homer 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Dearborn Divine Child 7 (Herb Brogan’s 400th career victory)

Saranac 28, Laingsburg 20

Waverly 50, Okemos 0

Manchester 55, Leslie 12

Olivet 33, Eaton Rapids 6

Springport 34, Reading 16

St Johns 48, Lansing Eastern 6

Morrice 36, Fulton 14

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.