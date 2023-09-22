Advertise With Us

WATCH LIVE: MSU Homecoming Parade

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Homecoming Parade begins Friday evening.

The parade is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22. The Homecoming theme this year is Welcome Home, Spartans.

The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band, Michigan high school marching bands, MSU campus groups, community organizations, university officials, Sparty and much more.

The parade will begin at the corner of Abbot and Burcham, then will travel south on Abbot, east on Grand River Avenue through East Lansing, south at Collingwood entrance, south on Farm Lane and will conclude at the corner of Farm and Shaw Lanes.

You can watch the livestream on our website, Facebook page and YouTube page.

