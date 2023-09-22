Advertise With Us

Warm temperatures for the last official day of summer, and today’s headlines

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we are wrapping up the Summer season today, we are going to see some very nice weather. Check out your First Alert Forecast, plus Taylor Gattoni has a look into what we’re working on for our evening newscasts on the News 10+ Digital Desk.

Don’t forget: News 10+ will be livestreaming the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade starting at 6 p.m. today, Friday.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 22, 2023

  • Average High: 71º Average Low 49º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1896
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 31º 1904

