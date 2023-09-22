Using history, art to empower future generations of athletes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An art exhibition at Michigan State’s Broad Art Museum highlighted the journey to integrating college sports, like football and basketball, in the United States.

According to museum officials, MSU was a leader in breaking down social barriers to get Black and Brown athletes in the game back in the 50s and 60s.

“These were some of the earlier African American coaches here at MSU and really nationally within collegiate sports,” said Senior Curator, Steven Bridges.

The university hired its first Black head coach in 1968.

“There’s probably some Black kids who came here because I’m Black. And by the same token, I might have lost some White kids because I’m Black,” said Coach James (Jim) Bibbs.

Coach Bibbs was head coach for the Men’s Track and Field and Cross Country. While he integrated the sport as a coach, he brought in students to integrate the sport as athletes.

“Herb Washington set a world record -- had two world records really. Marshal Dill also broke a world record for me.”

From coaches to athletes. MSU is one of the first schools to have Black men and women on a sports team.

“This exhibition draws attention to the fact that MSU was really a leader in that, in the 50′s and 60′s doing a lot of incredible work to really integrate,” said Bridges.

Bridges said the university’s Resistance Training: Arts, Sports, and Civil Rights Exhibition shows its progressive stance on racial and social integration... and a lot of first’s for African Americans.

“The first Black coaches, you know, the ways in which women of color also became very kind of prominent – not only within the athletic program but also as coaches.”

The first Black football player integrated the sport at MSU back in 1913. Gideon Edward Smith is one of only two Black men to play at the college level in the U.S during that time.

Former Spartan football player turned Assistant Athletic Director, Darien Harris, said that knowing Black players were accepted in the past led to his decision to play at MSU.

“That was really meaningful. It was meaningful in the decision that I made to come to Michigan State. Meaningful in the decision I made to leave home.”

The exhibition featured a gloved fist raised in protest of the treatment of Black people.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.