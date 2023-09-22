Advertise With Us

Thieves Steal Equipment From Chicago’s Soldier Field

A general overall view of the exterior of Soldier Field before an NFL game between the Chicago...
A general overall view of the exterior of Soldier Field before an NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago.(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Chicago police are investigation a noteworthy incident at Soldier Field overnight this past Wednesday. Maintenance equipment was discovered missing on Thursday morning. Missing are ride along mowers and utility vehicles that belong to a contractor. They do not belong to the stadium nor the Chicago Bears. Fencing was discovered to be torn in the area and the estimate value of what is missing is approximately $100,000.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
MSP arrests Ohio felon for carrying a gun during traffic stop
Michigan State Police seize gun from Ohio felon in Jackson County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mother charged in death of Howell 2-year-old
Multi-vehicle crash impacts traffic on EB I-94 after Concord Road
Tragedy leads to unique roundabout in Jackson County
Tragedy leads to unique roundabout in Jackson County

Latest News

In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, jokes...
49ers Extend Two Key Contracts
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Lands Big Name Recruit
Organizers believe at least $30 million was generated by the tournament
Solheim Cup Competition Underway in Spain
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide...
Lions Affected by Injuries For Atlanta Game