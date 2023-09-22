Thieves Steal Equipment From Chicago’s Soldier Field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Chicago police are investigation a noteworthy incident at Soldier Field overnight this past Wednesday. Maintenance equipment was discovered missing on Thursday morning. Missing are ride along mowers and utility vehicles that belong to a contractor. They do not belong to the stadium nor the Chicago Bears. Fencing was discovered to be torn in the area and the estimate value of what is missing is approximately $100,000.

