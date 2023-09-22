Solheim Cup Competition Underway in Spain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The European team won afternoon four ball matches by a 3-1 count narrowing the United States’ lead after day one of the Solheim Cup in Casares, Spain. The Americans won all four morning matches. Competition continues Saturday through Sunday. Europe’s Emily Pedersen made a hole in one to help the comeback for her team. It was only the second hold in one in Solheim Cup history.

