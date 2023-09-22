Advertise With Us

Solheim Cup Competition Underway in Spain

Organizers believe at least $30 million was generated by the tournament
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The European team won afternoon four ball matches by a 3-1 count narrowing the United States’ lead after day one of the Solheim Cup in Casares, Spain. The Americans won all four morning matches. Competition continues Saturday through Sunday. Europe’s Emily Pedersen made a hole in one to help the comeback for her team. It was only the second hold in one in Solheim Cup history.

