Small Talk: Healing scars of trauma through support

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Children’s advocacy centers have helped more than 200,000 child victims of sexual and physical abuse each year. A local non-profit is helping kids recover from trauma and avoiding the life-long impacts.

“This is where families come,” said Marissa Rasak.

Healing the scars of trauma through support, a mission for Lansing’s Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center.

“We do community awareness, helping clients and families gain access to their basic needs,” said Mya Trevino.

Throughout the year, Small Talk hosts events to ensure families in the community are connected to the right resources. Resources like counseling, support groups or basic needs. As a family advocate at Small Talk, Mya Trevino says there are many barriers for families to get resources.

“We want to ensure that they’re able to access anything that they need through this healing process,” said Trevino.

Including right inside the courtroom during investigations. Claire Redmer with Small Talk says this is crucial as it can be a scary process for kids.

“There are a lot of adults. It’s a very formal setting. They might feel like they’re in trouble and that is something I think kids are very sensitive to in the settings,” said Redmer. “So, to have someone there who’s really there for them who’s there helping them establish their own rights in the courtroom, that can be a really supportive thing for a child who is going through this process.”

It’s estimated that about 70% of sexual assault cases go unreported.

“That’s why we’re here. We wanna make sure it is being talked about so these victims are able to come forward and talk about it,” said Trevino.

Conversations about child abuse often go unnoticed. In 2021, 77% of kids were victimized by their parent, according to the National Children’s Alliance. This accounts for all types of abuse including sexual, physical and neglect. That’s why Redmer says education starts at home.

“We do also want to educate children about body safety, about their rights as well but we do primarily see it as the adults responsibility to make sure that we’re keeping children safe,” said Redmer.

In the end, creating a safer community for kids and ending child abuse through every opportunity of small talk.

Small Talk will host their “We Are Survivors Exhibition” at the Lansing Art Gallery. It’s a month-long exhibition starting on October 1st.

The event will showcase artwork on healing from violence. You can visit SmallTalkCAC.org for more information.

