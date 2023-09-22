Pickleball, tennis courts unveiled in Delhi Township
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Some new pickleball and tennis courts were unveiled Friday morning in Delhi Township.
The grand opening of the Mark Jenks Tennis and Pickleball complex includes six newly installed tennis courts and six new pickleball courts.
