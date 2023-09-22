MSU unveiling EV charging stations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Public Safety is unveiling two new fast-charging car stations Friday.

The charging stations will be available to the public and are located at the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) multi-modal gateway that’s on Harrison Road.

Those who need to charge their EV, it will cost $4 an hour. They will be available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.