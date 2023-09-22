MSU Hockey Lands Big Name Recruit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has landed a verbal commitment from big time hockey recruit Cullen Potter. He stands 5-9, 161 pounds and plays for the national under 17 team. Potter picked the Spartans over Michigan, North Dakota and Minnesota. Potter is the top ranked player born in the 2007 class. He had 43 goals and 44 assists in 52 games last season.

