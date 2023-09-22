Advertise With Us

More UAW workers could strike as new deadline approaches

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More workers from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union could strike Friday if Michigan’s big three automakers do not have a fair offer.

13,000 workers are currently on strike at three plants across the country, including a Ford plan in Wayne. By Sept. 22 at noon, that could change.

It is up in the air if workers at General Motors’ (GM) Grand River Assembly plan in Lansing will strike Friday. Workers there are under an expired contract. However, multiple local unions have voted to strike if and when the time comes.

The last walkout at a Lansing plant was at the GM plant in Delta Township in 2019—which lasted 40 days.

Even with the UAW potentially putting more workers out on the picket lines Friday afternoon, the automakers are not backing down. All three announced layoffs against its employees.

UAW president Shawn Fain will be addressing the union and announcing the organizations next today on Friday at 10 a.m.

According to GM, the Grand River assembly plant employs just over 1,400 workers. Just under 3,000 work at the Lansing Delta Township assembly plant.

