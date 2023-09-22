More UAW workers could strike as new deadline approaches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More workers from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union could strike Friday if Michigan’s big three automakers do not have a fair offer.

13,000 workers are currently on strike at three plants across the country, including a Ford plan in Wayne. By Sept. 22 at noon, that could change.

It is up in the air if workers at General Motors’ (GM) Grand River Assembly plan in Lansing will strike Friday. Workers there are under an expired contract. However, multiple local unions have voted to strike if and when the time comes.

The last walkout at a Lansing plant was at the GM plant in Delta Township in 2019—which lasted 40 days.

Even with the UAW potentially putting more workers out on the picket lines Friday afternoon, the automakers are not backing down. All three announced layoffs against its employees.

UAW president Shawn Fain will be addressing the union and announcing the organizations next today on Friday at 10 a.m.

“Let’s be clear: if the Big Three decide to lay people off who aren’t on strike, that’s them trying to put the squeeze on our members to settle for less. With their record profits, they don’t have to lay off a single employee. In fact, they could double every autoworker’s pay, not raise car prices, and still rake in billions of dollars. Their plan won’t work. The UAW will make sure any worker laid off in the Big Three’s latest attack will not go without an income. We’ll organize one day longer than they can, and go the distance to win economic and social justice at the Big Three.”

According to GM, the Grand River assembly plant employs just over 1,400 workers. Just under 3,000 work at the Lansing Delta Township assembly plant.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.