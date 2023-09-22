Advertise With Us

LIVE: UAW President announces all GM, Stellantis plants to go on strike

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain announced all General Motors and Stellantis parts and distributions centers will go on strike at noon on Friday.

This includes the General Motors redistribution center in Lansing located on Mt. Hope Road.

Fain made the announcement on his 10 a.m. livestream on Sept. 22.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

