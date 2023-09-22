Advertise With Us

Lions Affected by Injuries For Atlanta Game

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide...
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) as Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) watches before running the ball back for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are dogged by injuries to several key players as they prepare for Sunday’s 1pm game at Ford Field against the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons. Up to half a dozen key players may be on the sidelines and head coach Dan Campbell says he’ll know more on Saturday. Left tackle Taylor Decker, running back David Montgomery and safety Kerby Joseph have not practiced the entire week and are doubtful a best. After Atlanta, the Lions have a short week before playing the Packers in Green Bay next Thursday night.

