Advertise With Us

Justice Clarence Thomas attended private Koch donor parties, report says

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. According to an article, Thomas attended at least two private donor parties put on by the Koch Network. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New reporting from ProPublica details a close relationship between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the Koch network.

According to the article, Thomas attended at least two private donor parties put on by the political organization founded by libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch.

Sources said he was brought in with the hope that access to him would encourage donors to keep giving.

Financial disclosures for two Supreme Court justices have been released. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, POOL, INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, MANIFOLD PRODUCTIONS INC., FOX NEWS)

A spokesperson for the Koch network told ProPublica that Thomas wasn’t present for fundraising conversations.

There’s been no comment yet from Thomas.

This close relationship is likely to stir ethical questions since the Koch network occasionally supports litigation that has gone before the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
MSP arrests Ohio felon for carrying a gun during traffic stop
Michigan State Police seize gun from Ohio felon in Jackson County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mother charged in death of Howell 2-year-old
Multi-vehicle crash impacts traffic on EB I-94 after Concord Road
(Source: WTOK)
2 arrested after back-to-back bank robberies in Jackson

Latest News

Another industrial site wants to move to Eagle Township with a tax reduction. People who live...
Eagle Township residents say ‘no’ to another proposed industrial site
Police academy students at Lansing Community College (LCC) got a visit from international...
German police visits LCC police academy
FILE - Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a...
Mother sentenced for giving abortion pills to pregnant daughter in Nebraska
WATCH LIVE: MSU Homecoming Parade
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind