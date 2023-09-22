Advertise With Us

German police visits LCC police academy

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police academy students at Lansing Community College (LCC) got a visit from international authorities Thursday.

Law enforcement officers from Germany visited the Mid-Michigan Police Academy at LCC. It’s part of the college’s star-international police program between German and U.S. law enforcement.

During their visit, German police officials sat in to observe what the students were learning.

“The program is designed to learn and understand how policing is done over here versus in Germany. There are different laws that they have. They have different rights that we do not have at all,” said Deputy Miron Faouzi from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Learn more about the Mid-Michigan Police Academy program by visiting LCC’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
MSP arrests Ohio felon for carrying a gun during traffic stop
Michigan State Police seize gun from Ohio felon in Jackson County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mother charged in death of Howell 2-year-old
Multi-vehicle crash impacts traffic on EB I-94 after Concord Road
(Source: WTOK)
2 arrested after back-to-back bank robberies in Jackson

Latest News

Another industrial site wants to move to Eagle Township with a tax reduction. People who live...
Eagle Township residents say ‘no’ to another proposed industrial site
Police academy students at Lansing Community College (LCC) got a visit from international...
German police visits LCC police academy
FEMA continues surveying storm damage near Webberville
More UAW workers could strike as new deadline approaches