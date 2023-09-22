German police visits LCC police academy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police academy students at Lansing Community College (LCC) got a visit from international authorities Thursday.

Law enforcement officers from Germany visited the Mid-Michigan Police Academy at LCC. It’s part of the college’s star-international police program between German and U.S. law enforcement.

During their visit, German police officials sat in to observe what the students were learning.

“The program is designed to learn and understand how policing is done over here versus in Germany. There are different laws that they have. They have different rights that we do not have at all,” said Deputy Miron Faouzi from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Learn more about the Mid-Michigan Police Academy program by visiting LCC’s website.

