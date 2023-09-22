FEMA continues surveying storm damage near Webberville

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was out Thursday surveying the damage from last month’s tornadoes that hit Mid-Michigan.

In late August, severe storms and an EF-2 tornado pounded the Webberville and Williamston area. Ingham County Emergency Management said FEMA looks at all the damage but concentrates on uninsured damage or damage beyond insurance coverage.

The goal was to see what could be covered with federal dollars once other resources ran out.

“We at the county level made a preliminary assessment the immediate days after the storm,” said Rob Dale, the Ingham County Emergency Manager. “That goes on to the state. They compile all the numbers from the state. The damage occurred all the way from Kent County to Monroe County. That’s submitted to FEMA—that’s a timely process, but once FEMA said it’s worth investigating, we formed these teams and came out to survey the state.”

Ingham County said it’ll also ask the small business administration to consider low-interest loans to help people recover from the storms.

