49ers Extend Two Key Contracts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL San Francisco 49ers are about to sign their head coach and general manager to long term contract extensions. Kyle Shanahan and G-M John Lynch have agreed to such deals after the 49ers downed the New York Giants 30-12 on Thursday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. The two arrived with the team in 2017 together. The two are completing their first six year original deals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.