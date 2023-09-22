Advertise With Us

49ers Extend Two Key Contracts

In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, jokes...
In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, jokes with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during a combined NFL football training camp with the Denver Broncos at the Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Commissioner Roger Goodell told the 32 NFL clubs on Thursday, June 4, 2020, that coaching staffs are allowed to return to team facilities starting Friday.((AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL San Francisco 49ers are about to sign their head coach and general manager to long term contract extensions. Kyle Shanahan and G-M John Lynch have agreed to such deals after the 49ers downed the New York Giants 30-12 on Thursday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. The two arrived with the team in 2017 together. The two are completing their first six year original deals.

