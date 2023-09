JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-94 after Concord Road, exit 127, is closed Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 21.

(MDOT)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.