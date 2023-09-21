Tigers Hire New General Manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Thursday announced 37 year old Jeff Greenberg as their new general manager. He will report directly to team President Scott Harris. The two once worked together with the Chicago Cubs. Greenberg most recently worked 16 months as assistant general manager of the NHL Chicago Blackhawks. The Tigers conclude their road schedule at Oakland this week end before hosting Kansas City and Cleveland for three games each next week.

