Several downtown Lansing streets impacted for 517 Hispanic Heritage Festival

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some downtown streets are expected to be closed Saturday for the 517 Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced Washington Square between Michigan Avenue and Washtenaw Street will be closed for the festival at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 23. Allegan Street will also be closed to through traffic from Capitol Avenue and Washington Street with a hard closure from Washington Square to Grand Avenue.

(Lansing Public Service Department)

The roads are expected to reopen by midnight on Sunday, Sept. 24.

