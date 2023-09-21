Advertise With Us

MSU Volleyball About To Begin Big Ten Schedule

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After an 8-3 non conference record, Michigan State’s volleyball team is on the road for its opening week end of Big Ten Conference play. The Spartans are at Michigan Friday night and at Illinois on Sunday. Leah Johnson is in her second season as head coach hoping for improvement after her first team won just four Big Ten games last season.

