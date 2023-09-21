MSU Volleyball About To Begin Big Ten Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After an 8-3 non conference record, Michigan State’s volleyball team is on the road for its opening week end of Big Ten Conference play. The Spartans are at Michigan Friday night and at Illinois on Sunday. Leah Johnson is in her second season as head coach hoping for improvement after her first team won just four Big Ten games last season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.