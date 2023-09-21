Advertise With Us

MSU Men’s Basketball About To Begin Practice

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s highly touted men’s basketball team begins formal practice on Monday. The Spartans have been working with the coaching staff for hours a week previously under NCAA rules. Head coach Tom Izzo has spent much of September on the road recruiting. He begins his 28th season with the regular season opener November 6th at home against James Madison. The Spartans play two exhibition games including October 29th at home against Tennessee, a benefit game for Maui Fire Relief. MSU plays in the Maui Invitational next year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify body found in river in Adrian
Mel Tucker responds to MSU in regards to his termination
(Source: WTOK)
2 arrested after back-to-back bank robberies in Jackson
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mother charged in death of Howell 2-year-old
11 Michigan schools given National Blue Ribbon School Status

Latest News

Buchholz's Myles Graham 96 yd TD
Key Area Games in High School Football This Friday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Volleyball About To Begin Big Ten Schedule
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Tigers Hire New General Manager
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Listed in Pre Season College Hockey Poll