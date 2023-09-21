MSU Men’s Basketball About To Begin Practice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s highly touted men’s basketball team begins formal practice on Monday. The Spartans have been working with the coaching staff for hours a week previously under NCAA rules. Head coach Tom Izzo has spent much of September on the road recruiting. He begins his 28th season with the regular season opener November 6th at home against James Madison. The Spartans play two exhibition games including October 29th at home against Tennessee, a benefit game for Maui Fire Relief. MSU plays in the Maui Invitational next year.

