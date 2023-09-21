MSU Listed in Pre Season College Hockey Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Boston University is listed as the number one team in the nation heading into the new season by College Hockey News. In the release Thursday, Minnesota was ranked second, Michigan fourth and Michigan State is listed at number eight. The Spartans were 18-18-3 and finished fifth in the Big Ten last winter in Adam Nightingale’s first season as head coach. MSU opens its season at home October 7-8 against Lake Superior State, during MSU’s bye week end in football.

