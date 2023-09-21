Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police seize gun from Ohio felon in Jackson County

MSP arrests Ohio felon for carrying a gun during traffic stop
MSP arrests Ohio felon for carrying a gun during traffic stop(Michigan state police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRASS LAKE TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man from Ohio was stopped by Michigan State Police in Jackson County on Thursday. The stop resulted in an arrest and a weapons charge.

On I-94/Mt. Hope Hwy in Grass Lack Township, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Hometown Security Team stopped an Ohio man for a moving violation.

Troopers discovered that the man was carrying a gun without a CPL.

Troopers then discovered the man was a convicted felon, meaning it is illegal for him to possess a firearm.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He is lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify body found in river in Adrian
Mel Tucker responds to MSU in regards to his termination
(Source: WTOK)
2 arrested after back-to-back bank robberies in Jackson
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mother charged in death of Howell 2-year-old
11 Michigan schools given National Blue Ribbon School Status

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are urging...
New COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Michigan
We now open our Studio 10 Stage for Dr. Takeshi performing Andante from Sonata by J.S. Bach on...
Dr. Takeshi Abo Performs Andante from Sonata
Rachelle takes a trip The Port, a do-it-yourself candle shop in Portland where you can create...
Spark Up Self Care with Candles at The Port
Hill was presumed KIA during the Korean war, but a body was never identified until 2023.
Michigan man killed in Korean War finally accounted for after over 70 years