Michigan State Police seize gun from Ohio felon in Jackson County

GRASS LAKE TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man from Ohio was stopped by Michigan State Police in Jackson County on Thursday. The stop resulted in an arrest and a weapons charge.

On I-94/Mt. Hope Hwy in Grass Lack Township, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Hometown Security Team stopped an Ohio man for a moving violation.

Troopers discovered that the man was carrying a gun without a CPL.

Troopers then discovered the man was a convicted felon, meaning it is illegal for him to possess a firearm.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He is lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

