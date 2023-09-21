McLaren of Greater Lansing’s nursing internship program open for applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -McLaren Great Lansing’s nursing internship program is now open for applications.

McLaren Great Lansing announced the internship program Thursday and said interns will be able to work alongside registered nurses performing their daily patient care responsibilities.

To qualify for the nursing internship program, students must be actively enrolled in a nursing program and have completed their second semester of nursing clinicals. Those who are eligible can apply online. Nurse interns can choose from six, eight or 12-hour shifts, including both day and night shifts.

“Nursing internships can test your clinical skills outside of a structured classroom setting and are unique in helping build professional relationships and knowledge that you can carry over into your first nursing role,” said Shannon Scott, MSN, RN, nursing program director at Lansing Community College. “We’re excited to partner with McLaren to offer this opportunity to our students.”

