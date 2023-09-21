Advertise With Us

Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park

Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the driver “narrowly missed” a number of people, who ran to get away.

Officials said he drove in and out of the park several times, hitting several pieces of property. Police said the park had to be closed with fencing for repairs.

Officials identified the suspect as Bruce Alvey at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

According to police, Alvey is facing a minimum of four charges of attempted first-degree murder. His mugshot was not yet available.

