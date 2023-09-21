Law enforcement share tactics for catching bank robbers

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - When a bank robber strikes, law enforcement said it’s ready to respond.

Jackson County was hit with back-to-back robberies on Wednesday, Sep. 20, first at a Flagstar Bank in Summit Township, then again at a 1st American Credit Union in the city of Jackson. Police said the alleged offender, a 50-year-old man, is no first timer.

“This person has been arrested and convicted in 2001, and again I believe in 2007 for bank robbery,” said Jackson County Undersheriff Christopher Simpson. “Fast forward now to 2023, and he’s doing it again.”

It was during the suspects second robbery attempt that he was taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Simpson said it’s not the first string of robberies to happen in the area, but when they do, his team is responding as quickly as they can.

“Depending on which jurisdiction the call comes into, the information we’re getting from dispatch is instantaneous,” he said.

The Jackson Police Department and Michigan State Police JNET team also responded to the call. MSP Lt. Rene Gonzalez said people have today’s technology to thank for the speedy capture of bank robbers, like silent alarms and security camera footage.

“Well, a lot of times when the alarm is tripped, it goes right to the 911 center, or the alarm center, which goes right to 911, and they dispatch a car,” he said. “So, there’s a lot that goes on while [the robbery] is going on.”

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) wasn’t involved in the recent attempted thefts, but they have a full security staff that keeps their safes, safe.

“So, we have a very robust team of highly trained individuals,” said Vice President of Executive Communication and Legislative Affairs Allison Horn. “And it is their job to understand what are the various access points. How do we make sure that all of those access points are safe?”

Security measures are in place to keep local banks as secure as their members’ money. The Jackson County Sheriff said the investigation into the robberies is still on going. The suspect is in custody, awaiting his first court appearance.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.