Lansing Police seek help identifying body found in Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police is asking the public for help identifying the body that was found in the Grand River Monday.

Police responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Oakland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and found the body in the Grand River.

Lansing Police released the following description of the unidentified man:

5′10″

167 pounds

Had full beard and mustache and was balding

Anyone who is able to identify or has any more information is asked to contact Lansing Police Detective Kasha Osborn at 517-483-6848.

