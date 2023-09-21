Lansing Police seek help identifying body found in Grand River
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police is asking the public for help identifying the body that was found in the Grand River Monday.
Police responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Oakland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and found the body in the Grand River.
Lansing Police released the following description of the unidentified man:
- 5′10″
- 167 pounds
- Had full beard and mustache and was balding
Anyone who is able to identify or has any more information is asked to contact Lansing Police Detective Kasha Osborn at 517-483-6848.
