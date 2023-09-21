Key Area Games in High School Football This Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The WILX TV Friday Night Frenzy high school football game of the week finds 3-1 Haslett at 4-0 Mason. The home team is ranked second in division three in this week’s Associated Press poll. Elsewhere ninth ranked Lansing Sexton, 4-0, is expected to win easily at Lakewood. Fowler, 4-0, is a heavy favorite at Dansville. Portland, 4-0, is at home to face Lansing Catholic. These games and many more will be featured on the Frenzy Friday night at 11:15.

