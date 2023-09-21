Former MSU basketball assistant coach to offer free CPR, AED training at Breslin Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Champions of the Heart Foundation, founded by former MSU Basketball Assistant Coach Mike Garland and his wife will be hosting a free CPR and AED class right at the Breslin Center.

The training will take place on Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The Champions of the Heart Foundation aims to ensure everyone knows how to use AEDs (automated external defibrillators) and knows what to do during a cardiac arrest.

The Foundation was established after Mike Gardland’s sudden cardiac arrest in 2022. According to the Foundation, Mike was driving home with his wife, Cynthia, when his heart suddenly stopped.

If it wasn’t for two men on-scene who knew CPR, Mike would not have survived.

