First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is the last full day of Summer 2023. Fall officially arrives at 2:50 A.M. Saturday. The last day of Summer will be a nice one with partly to mostly sunny skies. Today will be another warm day with high temperatures near 80º. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the low to mid 50s.

Today we continue with high pressure anchored off to our East and an upper level disturbance with clouds and rain centered near the Wisconsin/Illinois border slowly moving North. This disturbance spread some cloud cover over our area during the night. Just like Thursday the dry air from the East will eat away at the clouds today.

The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures Saturday climb to the mid to upper 70s. It will be a few degrees cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70º. We do have a chance for a few rain showers Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 22, 2023

Average High: 71º Average Low 49º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1896

Jackson Record High: 92º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 31º 1904

