FBI partners with AG Nessel’s FORCE team to combat organized retail fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) partnered with Attorney General Dana Nessel’s FORCE team—a partnership between Michigan State Police and the Organized Retail Crime Unit.

The FBI’s Detroit Fraud and Financial Crimes Task Force (DFFACT) and Michigan’s FORCE team will work together to decrease organized retail crime that crosses the state or international borders.

One special agent from the DFFACT will be assigned to the FORCE Team, joining a team already comprised of two assistant attorneys general, Michigan State Police detectives, and special agents from the Department of Attorney General’s Criminal Investigations Division.

“I’m very grateful for our new partnership with the FBI and look forward to the continued success of the FORCE Team,” said Nessel.

The Attorney General established the FORCE Team and the Organized Retail Crime Unit in January to target criminal organizations that steal products from retailers to repackage and sell for a profit. Two assistant attorneys general serve the unit full time, working with special agents within the Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police detectives to investigate and prosecute these crimes.

