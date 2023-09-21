DNR stocks more than 9M fish so far in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 269 tons of fish have been stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in state waters so far in 2023, with plans to stock more.

The DNR said a total of 9,335,410 fish of eight different species including trout, salmon, muskellunge, and walleye were stocked.

It took 2,233 hours and 375 trips, to stock fish at 705 different sites across Michigan, the DNR said.

“We had excellent spring and summer stocking seasons that will bring significant benefits and fishing opportunities to Michigan anglers,” said Ed Eisch, DNR fish production manager. “With the hard work and dedication of our staff, healthy, high-quality fish were reared and delivered to stocking sites in excellent condition. The numbers produced and stocked were right on target for most areas.”

The DNR said the spring and summer stocking should produce great fall fishing for anglers.

Each hatchery stocked the following fish this spring and summer:

Marquette State Fish Hatchery (near Marquette) stocked 341,423 yearling lake trout, brook trout, and splake (a hybrid of lake trout and brook trout) that in total weighed 41,771 pounds. This hatchery stocked 98 inland and Great Lakes sites.

Thompson State Fish Hatchery (near Manistique) stocked 997,431 fish included yearling steelhead and spring fingerling Chinook salmon. These fish weighed 78,659 pounds in total. This hatchery stocked 54 sites (the majority located on the Great Lakes.)

Oden State Fish Hatchery (near Petoskey) stocked 679,488 yearling brown trout and rainbow trout that weighed 96,372 pounds. This hatchery stocked 123 inland and Great Lakes sites.

Harrietta State Fish Hatchery (in Harrietta) stocked 780,654 yearling brown trout, Atlantic salmon, and rainbow trout that in total weighed 95,751 pounds. This hatchery stocked 228 sites (the majority located inland.)

Platte River State Fish Hatchery (near Honor) stocked 2,350,685 fish that included yearling Atlantic salmon, coho salmon, and spring fingerling Chinook salmon that in total weighed 158,038 pounds. This hatchery stocked 48 sites (the majority located on the Great Lakes.)

Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery (near Kalamazoo) stocked 1,469,465 fish that included yearling steelhead, yearling muskellunge, and spring fingerling Chinook salmon that in total weighed 121,467 pounds. Wolf Lake also stocked 11,473 channel catfish obtained from the Ohio DNR (weighing 2,828 pounds), as well as 33,679 Skamania steelhead (weighing 3,511 pounds). This hatchery stocked 49 sites (the majority located on the Great Lakes.)

A cooperative teaching hatchery at Lake Superior State University (in Sault Saint Marie) stocked 28,646 Atlantic salmon weighing 2,510 pounds into the St. Marys River.

The DNR said 2.7 million walleye spring fingerlings were also stocked; these are fish that were reared in ponds by the DNR and tribal partners with support provided by local sporting organizations. These fish were stocked at 90 inland lakes and rivers and Lake Michigan.

