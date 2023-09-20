WILX News 10+ livestreaming MSU Homecoming Parade

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX will be livestreaming Michigan State University’s (MSU) Homecoming Parade on News 10+.

The parade is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band, Michigan high school marching bands, MSU campus groups, community organizations, university officials, Sparty and much more.

The parade will begin at the corner of Abbot and Burcham, then will travel south on Abbot, east on Grand River Avenue through East Lansing, south at Collingwood entrance, south on Farm Lane and will conclude at the corner of Farm and Shaw Lanes.

You can watch the livestream on our website, Facebook page and YouTube page.

