Will The Spring Football Leagues Merge?

Birmingham Stallions players celebrate during their USFL Championship game over the Maulers on...
Birmingham Stallions players celebrate during their USFL Championship game over the Maulers on Saturday.(Birmingham Stallions/Facebook)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate negotiations are underway which may see the two spring pro football leagues merging as early as next season. The USFL and XFL may combine resources and the league’s various personnel are being updated on a regular basis. The USFL relaunched in 2022 and the Michigan Panthers are one of the teams playing out of Ford Field in Detroit. The XFL launched this year. The Panthers are still scheduled to play in Ford Field next year, but this is a fluid situation according to sources in both leagues.

