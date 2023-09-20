Summer-like temperatures, and a preview of what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just three more days officially remain in the summer season and each one will end up warmer than normal. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the summer temperatures you can expect for the last three official days of summer. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of what’s coming up on Studio 10, First at 4, and our evening newscasts on the News 10+ Digital Desk.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 20, 2023

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1868

Jackson Record High: 93º 1978

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1956

