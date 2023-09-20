Advertise With Us

Sparrow sees sharp increase in demand for COVID tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is seeing a sharp increase in demand for COVID tests.

Sparrow Laboratories reported a 36 percent rise in testing since the first week of August at its locations, including the drive-thru site in Frandor.

Sparrow patients are reminded that a physician order is required in advance to obtain a COVID test at all Sparrow COVID testing sites, including Frandor. The requirement was added in May when the Federal Pandemic Declaration ended.

Those seeking treatment or testing for COVID should contact their Sparrow Medical Group provider for a consultation and order. Those without a primary care provider can request a Sparrow On-Demand video visit on the MySparrow Portal or at Sparrow.org/VirtualHealth or through a visit at any of Sparrow’s Urgent/Walk-in Care locations.

Find out more information on testing and vaccines on Sparrow’s website.

