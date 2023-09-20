Sandstone Road bridge over I-94 closed for maintenance

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Sandstone Road Bridge over I-94 is closed for maintenance.

Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the bridge at 6 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Traffic will be detoured through County Farm Road and Michigan Avenue.

The bridge is expected to reopen Friday.

