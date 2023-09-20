Advertise With Us

Police respond to 2-car crash on Waverly Road

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded to a two-car crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Waverly Road and Old Farm Lane on Sept. 20 at around 6:30 a.m.

Police have not confirmed any injuries in the crash. News 10 is reaching out to officials for more information.

